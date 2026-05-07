Judge orders release of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged suicide note amid renewed scrutiny over jail death
Handwritten document allegedly found after earlier suicide attempt unsealed amid continuing scrutiny over convicted sex offender’s death in custody
A US judge has ordered the release of a document purported to be a suicide note written by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein roughly a month before his death in a federal jail cell in 2019, adding a fresh layer to longstanding public scrutiny surrounding the case.
The handwritten note was unsealed by a federal court in New York on Wednesday as part of proceedings linked to Epstein’s former cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione. Tartaglione had claimed he discovered the note hidden inside a book after Epstein allegedly attempted suicide in July 2019.
Epstein was later found dead in his jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges involving underage girls. US authorities ruled his death a suicide, though the circumstances triggered widespread speculation and conspiracy theories amid reported security lapses inside the prison.
The BBC said it had not independently verified whether the document was genuinely written by Epstein, and US authorities have not formally authenticated the note.
According to the court filing, the seven-line handwritten note includes references to an investigation that had “FOUND NOTHING!!!” and states: “It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye.” The note also contains remarks including “NO FUN - NOT WORTH IT.”
The document had remained sealed for years as part of criminal proceedings involving Tartaglione, a former police officer convicted in a quadruple murder case. Tartaglione had earlier publicly discussed the existence of the note during a podcast interview in 2025.
Court cites public interest
The unsealing order was issued by federal Judge Kenneth M. Karas after a petition filed by The New York Times seeking public access to the document.
Federal prosecutors also supported the release, arguing there was no compelling justification for continued secrecy after Tartaglione publicly discussed the note’s contents.
In his ruling, Judge Karas said public access to the document would promote accountability and strengthen confidence in the justice system. He also held that Tartaglione’s repeated public comments amounted to a waiver of attorney-client privilege protections related to the note.
The US Department of Justice did not immediately comment on the latest court order. However, department officials had earlier stated that authorities had conducted an extensive review and public release of Epstein-related documents in recent years.
Epstein’s death continues to attract public attention globally because of his connections with prominent political, business and entertainment figures in the United States and abroad. Multiple investigations into prison failures on the night of his death identified serious lapses in monitoring and jail procedures.