Judge orders release of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged suicide note amid renewed scrutiny over jail death

A US judge has ordered the release of a document purported to be a suicide note written by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein roughly a month before his death in a federal jail cell in 2019, adding a fresh layer to longstanding public scrutiny surrounding the case.

The handwritten note was unsealed by a federal court in New York on Wednesday as part of proceedings linked to Epstein’s former cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione. Tartaglione had claimed he discovered the note hidden inside a book after Epstein allegedly attempted suicide in July 2019.

Epstein was later found dead in his jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges involving underage girls. US authorities ruled his death a suicide, though the circumstances triggered widespread speculation and conspiracy theories amid reported security lapses inside the prison.

The BBC said it had not independently verified whether the document was genuinely written by Epstein, and US authorities have not formally authenticated the note.