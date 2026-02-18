Vatican no to Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’, backs UN-led crisis management

The Vatican has ruled out joining US President Donald Trump’s proposed 'Board of Peace', arguing that international crises should be handled through the United Nations rather than ad hoc political bodies.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s secretary of state and top diplomat, said on Tuesday, 17 February, that the Vatican would not participate in the initiative.

“The Holy See will not participate in the Board of Peace because of its particular nature, which is evidently not that of other States,” Parolin said. He added that, at the international level, “it should above all be the UN that manages these crisis situations”, stressing that this has been a consistent Vatican position.

The proposal emerged from Trump’s Gaza plan, which led to a fragile — and frequently violated, at least by Israel — ceasefire in October. The board was initially conceived as a body to supervise Gaza’s temporary governance during reconstruction. Trump later said it would be expanded — with himself as chair — to address global conflicts more broadly.

The board is due to hold its first meeting in Washington on Thursday, 19 February, with Gaza’s reconstruction high on the agenda.

In January, Pope Leo XIV — the first US-born pope and a figure who has openly criticised aspects of Trump’s policies — was invited to join. The Vatican has now formally declined.