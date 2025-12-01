Pope Leo urges a two-state solution to end the Israel–Palestine conflict

Pope Leo XIV has once again thrown the full moral weight of the Vatican behind a two-state solution, calling it the “only path” capable of delivering justice to both Israelis and Palestinians, the Al Jazeera reported.

His remarks came as he journeyed from Türkiye to Lebanon on Sunday, completing the second and final leg of his first international tour as pontiff.

Speaking to reporters aboard the papal plane, Leo revealed that his private discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan touched deeply on the wars tearing through Gaza and Ukraine. He noted that Türkiye holds an “important role” in ending both conflicts, a diplomatic bridge in a time of fractured alliances, the Al Jazeera reported.

On Gaza, the pope reaffirmed the Holy See’s enduring stance: that true peace can only come through the creation of a Palestinian state encompassing East Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank, and Gaza — an aspiration recognised for decades by the international community.

“We know that at this moment Israel does not accept this solution,” Leo said gently, “but we see it as the only way to resolve the conflict they are living in. We are friends with Israel as well, and we try to be a mediating voice that brings both sides closer to a just peace.”