Venezuela accuses US of ‘military aggression’ after Caracas blasts

A tense dawn shrouded Caracas on Saturday as the Venezuelan capital was shaken by a series of deafening explosions and the distant roar of aircraft, sending plumes of smoke spiraling into the early morning sky.

Panic gripped residents, who rushed into the streets in fear, while brief power outages and partial disruptions to telecommunications added to the sense of chaos. Eyewitnesses counted at least seven blasts, with several occurring near key military installations, though authorities have yet to confirm casualties or the full extent of the damage.

In its first official statement since the terrifying events, the Venezuelan government unleashed a sharp rebuke of the United States under Donald Trump, branding the incidents as “extremely serious military aggression” and accusing Washington of attempting to seize Venezuela’s strategic resources, particularly its oil and mineral wealth, in a bid to undermine the nation’s political independence.

President Nicolás Maduro declared a national emergency in response to the explosions, underscoring the gravity of the situation. Videos circulating on social media captured smoke rising from multiple locations across the city, though authorities cautioned that the authenticity of some images remains unverified.