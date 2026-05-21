Venezuela accuses US sanctions of damaging national healthcare system

Venezuela has accused the United States of severely affecting its healthcare system through unilateral sanctions, claiming the measures have disrupted access to medicines, medical supplies and healthcare personnel.

Speaking at the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Venezuela’s vice-minister of hospitals, Mauricio Vega, said the restrictions had placed growing strain on the country’s public health infrastructure.

Addressing delegates at the World Health Organisation forum, Vega said the sanctions had hindered access to medical equipment, medicines and essential healthcare supplies, while also contributing to shortages of trained medical personnel.

“Health is a fundamental human right, not a commodity,” Vega said as he defended Venezuela’s public healthcare model, which he described as being centred on equity and primary care.

He added that Venezuela had experienced a decline in healthcare workers due to mass migration in recent years but said the government had expanded professional training programmes to address staffing shortages.