Venezuela accuses US sanctions of damaging national healthcare system
Officials tell World Health Assembly that restrictions have affected medicines, equipment and medical staffing
Venezuela has accused the United States of severely affecting its healthcare system through unilateral sanctions, claiming the measures have disrupted access to medicines, medical supplies and healthcare personnel.
Speaking at the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Venezuela’s vice-minister of hospitals, Mauricio Vega, said the restrictions had placed growing strain on the country’s public health infrastructure.
Addressing delegates at the World Health Organisation forum, Vega said the sanctions had hindered access to medical equipment, medicines and essential healthcare supplies, while also contributing to shortages of trained medical personnel.
“Health is a fundamental human right, not a commodity,” Vega said as he defended Venezuela’s public healthcare model, which he described as being centred on equity and primary care.
He added that Venezuela had experienced a decline in healthcare workers due to mass migration in recent years but said the government had expanded professional training programmes to address staffing shortages.
Vega also warned that structural limitations linked to sanctions could contribute to the resurgence of diseases affecting the population. Despite the challenges, he maintained that Venezuela remained committed to guaranteeing universal access to healthcare and called for the “total and unconditional elimination” of what the government described as inhumane coercive measures.
According to the Venezuelan Health Ministry, the country’s delegation to the World Health Assembly aimed to reinforce Caracas’ longstanding position that international sanctions have had a damaging humanitarian impact on the country’s health sector.
The comments come amid continuing tensions between Caracas and Washington over sanctions, diplomacy and Venezuela’s political future.
Earlier this month, Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez rejected suggestions that the country could become aligned as a US-controlled state, reaffirming Venezuela’s sovereignty and independence during remarks made in The Hague.
Rodríguez said diplomatic engagement remained possible but insisted Venezuela would continue defending its independence and national integrity.
With IANS inputs
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