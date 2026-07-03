Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 2,595, over 12,000 injured
Authorities say tens of thousands of people remain missing, with rescue and relief operations continuing
Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodríguez has declared seven days of national mourning as the death toll from the powerful earthquakes that struck the country on 24 June rose to 2,595, with more than 12,000 people injured and 189 buildings destroyed.
"In honour of the memory of the victims, I have decided to decree National Mourning for seven (7) days, starting at 6:00 pm today (on Friday)," Rodríguez said in a statement posted on social media on Wednesday (local time).
"Venezuela's soul is torn by the human losses caused by the devastating earthquakes," she said, adding, "In these moments of profound sadness, we embrace those who suffer from this tragedy and reaffirm our commitment to accompany and protect them."
Two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.5 and 7.2 magnitude struck north of Caracas last week, leaving widespread devastation. Authorities said tens of thousands of people remain missing, with rescue and relief operations continuing.
Rodríguez, who also heads the national command centre overseeing temporary shelters, said 25 camps have been set up for displaced residents — 13 in La Guaira, eight in Caracas, two in Miranda, and one each in Carabobo and Yaracuy. She said authorities were working rapidly to equip the camps and relocate affected families.
She also urged health workers, security personnel and firefighters to register on the Patria platform to support emergency housing and relief efforts.
Since 24 June, Venezuela has recorded 782 aftershocks, Rodríguez said, adding that while seismic activity continues, the frequency and intensity of the tremors have gradually declined.
With IANS inputs