Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 2,595, over 12,000 injured

Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodríguez has declared seven days of national mourning as the death toll from the powerful earthquakes that struck the country on 24 June rose to 2,595, with more than 12,000 people injured and 189 buildings destroyed.

"In honour of the memory of the victims, I have decided to decree National Mourning for seven (7) days, starting at 6:00 pm today (on Friday)," Rodríguez said in a statement posted on social media on Wednesday (local time).

"Venezuela's soul is torn by the human losses caused by the devastating earthquakes," she said, adding, "In these moments of profound sadness, we embrace those who suffer from this tragedy and reaffirm our commitment to accompany and protect them."