Venezuela quakes death toll rises to 2,295; 7-day national mourning declared
Venezuelan National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez says disaster has affected 12,841 people
The death toll from the two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela on 24 June has climbed to 2,295, with 11,267 people injured, as rescue operations continue across the country, authorities said on Wednesday (local time).
Providing the latest official update, Venezuelan National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez said the disaster has affected 12,841 people.
"As of today, there are 2,295 fatalities and 11,267 injuries. We are currently counting 12,841 affected people," Rodriguez said during a daily briefing.
Rodriguez, who also heads the command centre overseeing temporary relief camps, said more than 6,461 people have been rescued by over 4,000 domestic and international rescue workers and volunteers since the earthquakes struck.
He urged healthcare workers, security personnel and firefighters to register on the government's Patria platform to help address the housing crisis triggered by the disaster.
According to Rodriguez, 25 temporary camps have been set up for displaced residents — 13 in La Guaira, eight in Caracas, two in Miranda, and one each in Carabobo and Yaracuy. He said authorities were working to rapidly equip the camps and relocate affected families.
The country has also experienced 782 aftershocks since 24 June, although their frequency and intensity have gradually declined, he added.
Meanwhile, acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared seven days of national mourning to honour those killed in the earthquakes.
"In honour of the memory of the victims, I have decided to decree National Mourning for seven (7) days, starting at 6:00 pm today," she said in a statement posted on social media.
Expressing solidarity with survivors and bereaved families, Rodriguez added: "In these moments of profound sadness, we embrace those who suffer from this tragedy and reaffirm our commitment to accompany and protect them. Venezuela's soul is torn by the human losses caused by the devastating earthquakes."
Rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts remain underway as authorities continue to assess the full extent of the destruction caused by one of the country's deadliest natural disasters in recent years.
With IANS inputs