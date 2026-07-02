Venezuela quakes death toll rises to 2,295; 7-day national mourning declared

The death toll from the two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela on 24 June has climbed to 2,295, with 11,267 people injured, as rescue operations continue across the country, authorities said on Wednesday (local time).

Providing the latest official update, Venezuelan National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez said the disaster has affected 12,841 people.

"As of today, there are 2,295 fatalities and 11,267 injuries. We are currently counting 12,841 affected people," Rodriguez said during a daily briefing.

Rodriguez, who also heads the command centre overseeing temporary relief camps, said more than 6,461 people have been rescued by over 4,000 domestic and international rescue workers and volunteers since the earthquakes struck.

He urged healthcare workers, security personnel and firefighters to register on the government's Patria platform to help address the housing crisis triggered by the disaster.