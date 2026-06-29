Venezuela quake death toll climbs to 1,450 as fresh tremor sparks panic

Venezuela's humanitarian crisis deepened on Saturday as the death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck the country earlier this week climbed to 1,450, while a fresh tremor jolted the already devastated region, triggering renewed panic among survivors.

National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez said two powerful earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 on Wednesday have left widespread devastation across the country. Since then, authorities have recorded 430 light to moderate aftershocks, complicating rescue efforts and heightening fears of further destruction.

According to the latest government figures, at least 3,238 people have been injured, while 3,142 families have been affected by the disaster. Rodriguez expressed his condolences to the victims and said tens of thousands of emergency personnel, volunteers and security forces remain engaged in round-the-clock search-and-rescue operations to locate survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings and deliver aid to isolated communities.