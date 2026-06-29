Venezuela quake death toll climbs to 1,450 as fresh tremor sparks panic
According to latest government figures, at least 3,238 people have been injured, while 3,142 families have been affected by disaster
Venezuela's humanitarian crisis deepened on Saturday as the death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck the country earlier this week climbed to 1,450, while a fresh tremor jolted the already devastated region, triggering renewed panic among survivors.
National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez said two powerful earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 on Wednesday have left widespread devastation across the country. Since then, authorities have recorded 430 light to moderate aftershocks, complicating rescue efforts and heightening fears of further destruction.
According to the latest government figures, at least 3,238 people have been injured, while 3,142 families have been affected by the disaster. Rodriguez expressed his condolences to the victims and said tens of thousands of emergency personnel, volunteers and security forces remain engaged in round-the-clock search-and-rescue operations to locate survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings and deliver aid to isolated communities.
Adding to the crisis, the Venezuelan Foundation for Seismological Research (Funvisis) reported that a magnitude-4.1 earthquake struck the country's central region on Saturday. The shallow quake, centred about 35 kilometres west of the coastal city of La Guaira at a depth of just 5 kilometres, was felt across Caracas and neighbouring areas, sending frightened residents rushing into the streets.
La Guaira, one of the worst-hit areas, has been declared a disaster zone after Wednesday's twin quakes caused extensive structural damage, landslides and widespread destruction. Rescue teams continue to battle damaged infrastructure and difficult terrain as they race against time to reach affected communities.
With hundreds of aftershocks continuing to shake the country, authorities remain on high alert, warning that the seismic threat is far from over even as relief operations intensify.
With IANS inputs