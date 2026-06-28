Venezuela quake death toll climbs to 1,430 as aftershocks hamper rescue efforts

The death toll from the powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela on Wednesday has risen to 1,430, as hundreds of aftershocks continue to rattle the country and complicate rescue operations, National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez said on Saturday.

Addressing the nation on state television, Rodriguez said 3,238 people have been injured, while 3,142 families have been affected by the disaster. He added that authorities have recorded 430 light to moderate aftershocks since the twin earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5, which triggered widespread devastation across central and coastal regions.

"On behalf of the Venezuelan authorities, I extend my deepest condolences to the thousands of victims of this tragedy," Rodriguez said, adding that tens of thousands of emergency personnel, soldiers and volunteers are working around the clock to search for survivors, clear debris and deliver aid to affected communities.

The latest government update came as the Venezuelan Foundation for Seismological Research (Funvisis) reported another magnitude-4.1 earthquake on Saturday, heightening fears among residents already shaken by this week's catastrophic quakes.