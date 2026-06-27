Rescue window narrows as Venezuela quake death toll reaches 920

The race to find survivors of the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela entered a critical phase on Saturday, with the death toll rising to at least 920 and more than 51,000 people reported missing, as authorities restricted access to the worst-hit state of La Guaira to facilitate rescue operations.

The devastating 7.2 and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes struck on Wednesday, flattening homes and apartment buildings across parts of northern Venezuela. Aid agencies say the first 48 to 72 hours after a disaster are crucial for rescuing survivors trapped beneath rubble.

Officials announced late on Friday that entry into La Guaira, the epicentre of the destruction, would require official permits after traffic congestion and overcrowding began hampering rescue efforts.

Many residents have undertaken search operations themselves, citing a shortage of government rescue personnel in the hardest-hit areas. Neighbours armed with hammers, drills and power tools continued trying to reach those trapped beneath collapsed structures.

"Each person saved is a miracle," National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez said. "We are not going to hide absolutely anything about the magnitude of this tragedy."

Families wait for news

In La Guaira, Nazareth Jimenez watched neighbours struggle to cut through concrete slabs in search of her siblings, nephews, nieces and friends trapped beneath a collapsed building.

"My God, how are we going to get them out of there?" she said, appealing for heavy machinery from the Venezuelan government and the international community.

"There are still people alive in there," she added.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez said the government was mounting a full-scale response during what she described as the "critical hours" for saving lives. She welcomed the arrival of international rescue teams and humanitarian assistance, adding that La Guaira had been militarised and additional personnel were being deployed.

Residents, however, said the assistance reaching affected areas remained insufficient.