Venezuela races to rescue survivors as quake death toll hits 235

Venezuela is racing against time to rescue hundreds of people feared trapped beneath collapsed buildings after twin powerful earthquakes devastated the country's central coast and capital, killing at least 235 people and injuring hundreds more, authorities said on Thursday.

The country's health ministry raised the death toll on Thursday evening, warning that the number is expected to rise as emergency crews struggle to reach some of the worst-hit areas buried under rubble.

The shallow earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude, struck just 40 seconds apart on Wednesday at a depth of only 10 kilometres, making them the strongest to hit Venezuela in more than a century and the country's deadliest seismic disaster in decades, according to Xinhua news agency.

The powerful tremors flattened buildings, triggered widespread power and communication outages, and left entire neighbourhoods in ruins across the capital Caracas and parts of the country's central coast. Continuous aftershocks have further hampered rescue operations, raising fears of additional building collapses.

National assembly president Jorge Rodriguez said around 200 people remain trapped beneath collapsed structures as rescuers work against the clock.