Venezuela quake toll tops 3,342; India extends relief under Operation Amistad
National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez says 6,462 people have been rescued, while 17,345 people remain displaced
The death toll from Venezuela's devastating twin earthquakes has climbed to 3,342, while 16,740 people have been injured, National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez said on Sunday.
In an update posted on Telegram, Rodriguez said 6,462 people have been rescued, while 17,345 people remain displaced. Authorities have established 80 temporary relief camps to shelter those affected by the disaster.
The powerful 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes, which struck on 24 June, have been followed by 995 aftershocks, complicating rescue and relief efforts. Nearly 29,567 rescue personnel, including 3,281 international responders, remain deployed in the search for survivors. Officials also said tens of thousands of people are still missing.
Amid the mounting humanitarian crisis, acting president Delcy Rodriguez declared seven days of national mourning, describing the tragedy as one that had "torn Venezuela's soul" and pledging continued support for those affected.
Meanwhile, India has intensified its humanitarian outreach under Operation Amistad. Indian Army medical teams continue to treat earthquake survivors at a field hospital, with videos shared by the Ministry of External Affairs showing Venezuelans thanking Indian doctors and medical staff for their care.
India launched Operation Amistad soon after the twin earthquakes to provide emergency medical assistance and humanitarian relief to the quake-hit nation.
With IANS inputs