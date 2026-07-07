Venezuela quake death toll rises to 3,535, over 16,700 injured
National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez says 17,854 people remain homeless after one of Venezuela's deadliest natural disasters
The human cost of the devastating twin earthquakes that rocked Venezuela on 24 June continues to mount, with the death toll rising to 3,535 and 16,740 people injured, according to the latest official update released by National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, who also heads the national command centre overseeing the establishment of temporary relief camps, said 17,854 people remain homeless as thousands of families continue to grapple with the aftermath of one of the country's deadliest natural disasters in recent history.
In a post on Telegram, he said rescue teams have so far pulled 6,462 survivors from the rubble, while humanitarian assistance has reached 86,794 families affected by the catastrophe.
An earlier official assessment had also placed the number of displaced people at 17,345, underscoring the scale of the humanitarian crisis unfolding across the quake-hit regions, Xinhua news agency reported.
The twin earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, struck Venezuela on 24 June, leaving behind a trail of collapsed buildings, shattered infrastructure and widespread devastation. Since then, the country has endured 995 aftershocks (as of Sunday), keeping residents on edge and complicating rescue and rehabilitation efforts.
To shelter those forced from their homes, authorities have established 80 temporary camps across the affected areas. Rescue operations also remain in full swing, with 29,567 personnel deployed to search for survivors and provide emergency assistance. The contingent includes 3,281 international rescuers, reflecting the broad global response to Venezuela's unfolding disaster.
As the nation mourns its losses, acting president Delcy Rodriguez earlier declared seven days of national mourning in memory of those who perished in the powerful earthquakes.
"In honour of the memory of the victims, I have decided to decree National Mourning for seven (7) days, starting at 6:00 pm today (Tuesday)," Rodriguez said in a statement shared on social media.
Describing the tragedy as one of the darkest moments in the country's recent history, she said, "In these moments of profound sadness, we embrace those who suffer from this tragedy and reaffirm our commitment to accompany and protect them."
"Venezuela's soul is torn by the human losses caused by the devastating earthquakes," she added.
Authorities have also acknowledged that tens of thousands of people are still missing, raising fears that the casualty figure could increase further as search operations continue.
Amid the devastation, international humanitarian assistance has become a lifeline for thousands of survivors. Indian medical teams deployed under Operation Amistad have continued to provide critical healthcare and emergency treatment through the Indian Army's Field Hospital established in the affected region.
Videos shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on X showed emotional scenes of survivors and their families thanking Indian doctors and medical personnel for their timely assistance. In one of the videos, a woman whose son was undergoing treatment at the field hospital expressed heartfelt gratitude to India and the medical team for their compassion and care during the crisis.
India launched Operation Amistad shortly after the twin earthquakes struck Venezuela, dispatching medical teams and humanitarian assistance to support relief efforts. As rescue operations continue and communities struggle to rebuild, international support remains crucial in helping Venezuela navigate the enormous humanitarian challenge left in the wake of the disaster.
With IANS inputs