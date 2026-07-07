Venezuela quake death toll rises to 3,535, over 16,700 injured

The human cost of the devastating twin earthquakes that rocked Venezuela on 24 June continues to mount, with the death toll rising to 3,535 and 16,740 people injured, according to the latest official update released by National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who also heads the national command centre overseeing the establishment of temporary relief camps, said 17,854 people remain homeless as thousands of families continue to grapple with the aftermath of one of the country's deadliest natural disasters in recent history.

In a post on Telegram, he said rescue teams have so far pulled 6,462 survivors from the rubble, while humanitarian assistance has reached 86,794 families affected by the catastrophe.

An earlier official assessment had also placed the number of displaced people at 17,345, underscoring the scale of the humanitarian crisis unfolding across the quake-hit regions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The twin earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, struck Venezuela on 24 June, leaving behind a trail of collapsed buildings, shattered infrastructure and widespread devastation. Since then, the country has endured 995 aftershocks (as of Sunday), keeping residents on edge and complicating rescue and rehabilitation efforts.