Venezuela twin earthquake toll rises to 6,509 two months after disaster

Venezuela’s interim government has raised the death toll from the twin earthquakes that devastated parts of the country two months ago to 6,509.

The revised figure, announced on Monday, marked an increase from the previous count of 6,438. Authorities have not revealed how many people remain missing following the 24 June disaster.

The earthquakes, measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, struck within seconds of each other and caused widespread destruction across northern Venezuela. They were among the most powerful tremors to hit the country in more than a century. AP said that the back-to-back quakes also damaged buildings in the capital, Caracas.

The coastal state of La Guaira, north of Caracas, suffered the greatest devastation. At least 190 buildings collapsed there, leaving large areas covered in rubble and displacing thousands of residents.

Recovery teams are still searching damaged buildings for bodies, even as survivors continue to live in makeshift camps. The absence of an official count of missing people has made it difficult to determine how much further the toll could rise.