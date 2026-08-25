Venezuela twin earthquake toll rises to 6,509 two months after disaster
Recovery teams continue searching through collapsed buildings in La Guaira, while the government has not disclosed how many people remain missing
Venezuela’s interim government has raised the death toll from the twin earthquakes that devastated parts of the country two months ago to 6,509.
The revised figure, announced on Monday, marked an increase from the previous count of 6,438. Authorities have not revealed how many people remain missing following the 24 June disaster.
The earthquakes, measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, struck within seconds of each other and caused widespread destruction across northern Venezuela. They were among the most powerful tremors to hit the country in more than a century. AP said that the back-to-back quakes also damaged buildings in the capital, Caracas.
The coastal state of La Guaira, north of Caracas, suffered the greatest devastation. At least 190 buildings collapsed there, leaving large areas covered in rubble and displacing thousands of residents.
Recovery teams are still searching damaged buildings for bodies, even as survivors continue to live in makeshift camps. The absence of an official count of missing people has made it difficult to determine how much further the toll could rise.
The quakes were followed by more than 1,300 aftershocks, complicating rescue and debris-clearing operations. By July 18, authorities had reported that 856 buildings were damaged, including the 190 that collapsed, while roads, bridges and other essential infrastructure were also affected. AP reported that nearly 16,740 people had been injured by that stage.
The disaster struck a country already contending with prolonged economic hardship and a weakened healthcare system, adding pressure to its emergency services and public infrastructure.
A World Bank assessment estimated direct physical damage from the earthquakes at $19.6 billion, with residential properties accounting for nearly half the destruction. The cost of rebuilding could reach $50 billion if structural improvements are included, according to a Reuters report.
The earthquakes are considered Venezuela’s deadliest seismic disaster since 1812. With recovery operations continuing and no official figure for those still unaccounted for, the full human impact remains uncertain.