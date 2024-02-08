4 cops killed as violence, rigging allegations mar Pakistan general elections

Pakistan on Thursday voted in the general elections in which former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is hoping to secure a record fourth term with the backing of the powerful military amid a crackdown on his rival Imran Khan's party and terror attacks on security personnel.

Amidst tight security, polling began at 8.00 am and continued until 5.00 pm. Soon after the voting started, mobile services in Pakistan were suspended owing to the "deteriorating security situation", a day after twin terror attacks killed at least 30 people in Balochistan province.

Four policemen on election duty were killed in a terror attack in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday. A security officer was killed after gunmen opened fire at soldiers in the Tank area of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

A vehicle of security forces was attacked by unknown persons with a rocket in the area of Mir Ali in the North Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Several politicians in the country immediately demanded the restoration of mobile and internet services. Some politicians said that shutting down mobile networks on polling day had raised suspicions and "is the beginning of election day rigging".

The ministry of interior said the decision to suspend mobile phone services would be re-evaluated at 3.00 pm. The border crossing with Afghanistan and Iran would also remain closed both for cargo and pedestrians on Thursday owing to security reasons.

A countrywide public holiday was declared to enable a total of 128 million registered voters to cast their votes and elect a new government that they hope will stabilise the country's economy. The counting was scheduled to start soon after the conclusion of voting.

Nearly 650,000 security personnel have been deployed across the country as at least 30 people were killed on Wednesday in twin blasts in the restive Balochistan province.

Pakistan's chief election commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja said elections would be held in a peaceful atmosphere, but the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would not give any instructions to the interior ministry on the resumption of services. "If we ask them to turn mobile services on and a terror incident takes place, who will be responsible?" he questioned. The CEC maintained their system doesn't rely on the internet.