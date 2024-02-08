Pakistan elections: Nawaz Sharif frontrunner as polls open

Pakistan suspends mobile telephone services for election day

Mobile phone services across Pakistan have been suspended for a day as the country goes to the polls, the interior ministry said, citing the need to "maintain law and order."

In a statement, a ministry spokesman said: "It has been decided to temporarily suspend the mobile service across the country."

The build-up to Thursday's election has seen an upturn in violence in Pakistan, including a bomb attack which left at least 26 people dead in Balochistan on Wednesday.

'Law and order is collapsing' but Pakistan 'determined to have elections'

Pakistan's former ambassador to the United Kingdom and the Ireland has said the bombings on the eve of the country's parliamentary elections suggest a "collapse in law and order" and undermine efforts to establish a democratic process.

"These violent groups which are committing so much violence throughout Pakistan are very deliberately targeting the electoral process in order to disrupt what is happening," Akbar Ahmed told DW.

"This causes a lot of dismay, anger and confusion, and just adds to the sense of the elections being a very, very difficult exercise — the violence, the lack of faith in the process, the general sense in the public that the elections may be rigged, may not be fair and free."

Nevertheless, he said he saw Pakistan as "a nation determined to have elections," something which he believes should be important to the West.

"[Pakistan is] a nation of 230-240 million people," he said. "It's the only nuclear country in the Muslim world. It had the first female Prime Minister. Geopolitically, it has India on one side, China on the other, and Iran and Afghanistan on its western borders.

"So, in spite of all the crises, in spite of the problems, I think the West should be encouraged that Pakistan is ensuring that elections take place as freely and fairly as possible."