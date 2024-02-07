Pakistan: Amidst deadly violence, Sharif emerges front-runner in crucial elections

Pakistanis will vote on Thursday to elect a new government for the cash-strapped country amidst a spree of deadly violence, with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, believed to have the backing of Pakistan's powerful military, emerging as the front-runner.

With another former prime minister Imran Khan in jail, Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is tipped to emerge as the single largest party in the elections. Meanwhile, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates are contesting the polls independently after Pakistan's Supreme Court upheld the ECP's decision to deprive his party of its cricket bat election symbol.

Sharif, 74, will be eyeing the premiership for a record fourth time in Thursday's elections. The contest also involves the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari — son of slain former PM Benazir Bhutto and her husband Asif Ali Zardari — who has been declared the party's prime ministerial candidate.

Whoever wins the 8 February polls will find a daunting task ahead, thanks to the rapid decline of the economy and a fast-deteriorating security situation. In 2023, the country narrowly averted a default when the International Monetary Fund (IMF) provided it with a $3 billion short-term loan. Economic experts believe that the new government will need an urgent new IMF programme on more stringent conditions.

In the past, Imran Khan drew the world's attention to his country's dire economic situation when he as good as appealed for crowd funding from citizens to finance the daily workings of the government.

Pakistan’s over two-decade old fight against terrorism seems to also be unravelling with a resurgence in violence since 2021 after the Afghan Taliban came to power. The new government will find it tougher to deal with militancy by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch nationalists.