Violence grips Dhaka as quota clashes kill 11 more people in Bangladesh

At least 11 more people were killed in Bangladesh on Thursday, 18 July, as violence escalated in the capital Dhaka and elsewhere over student protests demanding reforms of the quota system for government jobs, taking the toll to 18 since the protests erupted.

University students in Dhaka and other cities have been holding rallies for days against the system of reserving some public sector jobs for the relatives of war heroes, who fought for the country's independence from Pakistan in 1971.

“In total, there are reports of 11 deaths. While nine of these deaths are reported from Dhaka, one is in Savar, on the outskirts of the capital, and one in south-western Madaripur district,” the mass-circulation Prothom Alo newspaper reported.

Concurring with the number of deaths, the private Somoy Television channel said police continued to use rubber bullets, tear gas and sound grenades to disperse the protesters.

Earlier, six people, most of them students, were killed on Tuesday while another death was reported overnight, taking the total death toll to 18 since the protest started more than a week ago.

However, police have not yet issued a statement on the casualties.

The escalated violence prompted authorities to shut the metro rail inside the capital alongside the railway services to and from Dhaka since Thursday afternoon.

The government ordered the shutdown of mobile internet networks to quell the demonstrators. Authorities deployed Border Guard Bangladesh personnel across the country including the capital, to maintain law and order, the official BSS news agency reported.