Bangladesh MP murder: Dhaka to seek Interpol help in tracing 'mastermind'

Bangladesh will seek help from Interpol to bring back the fugitive alleged mastermind of the brutal killing of ruling Awami League MP Anwarul Azim Anar, who was found murdered in Kolkata last week, a top official said in Dhaka on Sunday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) detective branch chief Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid made the announcement while speaking to media at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday before leaving for Kolkata to investigate the murder case.

Anar, a three-time parliamentarian from the Jhenaidah-4 segment and also the president of the Awami League's Kaliganj sub-district unit, left Dhaka on 12 May for medical treatment in Kolkata, from where he went missing the very next day.

The search for him began after Gopal Biswas, a resident of Baranagar in north Kolkata and an acquaintance of the Bangladeshi politician, filed a missing person complaint with the local police on 18 May.

According to Kolkata Police, circumstantial evidence indicated that the MP was first strangled to death, and his body was then dismembered and dumped in different areas. Several of the body parts are yet to be traced.

"We will seek help from Interpol to bring back Akhtaruzzaman Shaheen, the mastermind of MP Anwarul Azim Anar's murder," said Harun, who is also additional commissioner of DMP.