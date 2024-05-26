No safety norms despite HC orders: Gujarat Congress on Rajkot fire

Officials said DNA samples from the bodies and the victim's relatives have been collected for identification.

According to Gujarat media, the gaming zone lacked the necessary licenses to operate and did not have a no-objection certificate (NOC) on fire clearance from the Rajkot Municipal Corporation. This regulatory non-compliance has come under sharp scrutiny following the disaster.

Rajkot mayor Nayna Pedhadiya, who arrived at the scene to oversee rescue operations, confirmed the absence of a fire NOC. "We will investigate how such a large gaming zone was functioning without a fire NOC, and we are witnessing the consequences. No politics will be allowed over this issue," Pedhadiya declared.

The facility had only one emergency exit, and there was panic when the fire broke out. "People were trapped as a temporary structure at the facility collapsed near the entrance, making it difficult for them to escape," Rajkot fire officer Ilesh Kher told media.

The owner and manager of the TRP game zone have been arrested for questioning. In the wake of the fire tragedy, the state director-general of police has instructed commissioners and superintendents of police to inspect all gaming zones in Gujarat and close those operating without fire safety permission.