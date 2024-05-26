Seven newborns die in fire at east Delhi children's hospital, 12 rescued
Arvind Kejriwal says the incident is heart-rendering and warns that those responsible for negligence will not be spared
A massive fire broke out at a children's hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar, leaving seven newborns dead, officials said on Sunday, 26 May.
The officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the blaze broke out at the children's hospital in Shahdara on Saturday night.
Twelve newborns were rescued from the medical facility but seven of them died, DFS chief Atul Garg said.
Five babies are undergoing treatment at another hospital, he said.
A senior police officer said the fire broke out at the Baby Care New Born Hospital and its adjacent building at around 11:30 pm on Saturday.
The babies were rescued from the hospital with the help of other people and shifted to another hospital.
While six babies were declared brought dead, one died during treatment, the officer said.
The bodies have been shifted to the GTB Hospital for postmortem.
Police said action is being initiated against the owner of the hospital identified as Naveen Kichi.
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the incident was heart-rendering and warned that those responsible for negligence will not be spared.
Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also said the strictest punishment will be given to those found negligent or involved in any wrongdoing.
In a post on X, Kejriwal said the government stood with those who lost their children in the fire incident in Vivek Vihar, and added the administration was ensuring proper treatment to the injured.
He said the reasons behind the fire were being probed and those found negligent will not be spared.
