"Won't resign because it will set precedent": Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has said he won't resign because it will set a precedent and give the BJP-led central government a free hand to target opposition chief ministers, including Mamata Banerjee and M.K. Stalin. And this, he said, is very dangerous for democracy.

In an interview to PTI Videos on Wednesday, 22 January, Kejriwal — who will have to go back to Tihar Jail after his interim bail ends on 1 June — said he will approach the court to allow him to fulfil his duties as chief minister of Delhi from prison.

The AAP national convener was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on 21 March in connection with a money laundering case related to his government's liquor excise policy. The BJP has been demanding his resignation since he has been arrested by the probe agency.

Kejriwal and his party have accused the BJP government of framing him, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and other leaders in "fake cases".

"I worked in the slums of Delhi after resigning from the post of income tax commissioner. Nobody had asked for my resignation when I stepped down within 49 days (in 2013) after becoming the chief minister of Delhi. In a way, I kicked the chair of the chief minister while nobody gives up even a peon's job," he said.

"I did not resign as chief minister deliberately this time as it is part of my struggle."