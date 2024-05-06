Jharkhand: Hemant Soren quotes a couplet, takes a dig at the BJP

Jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday, 6 May, quoted a couplet by renowned poet Nafas Ambalvi — apparently to take a dig at the BJP, asserting that 'they' might think his 'flight was cut short', but he believed they failed to see the big picture.

Soren posted the couplet together with his own photographs on X, sporting a white kurta-pyjama and a beard, before going to his ancestral village Nemra in Ramgarh.

The Jharkhand High Court had on Friday, 3 May, denied bail to Soren, dismissing his writ petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED); but had allowed him to attend his uncle Rajaram Soren's last rites on 6 May while remaining in police custody.

'Usey gumman hai ki meri udaan kuchh kam hai, mujhe yakin hai ki ye aasman kuch kam hai (they think my flight is short, but I believe the sky is a little small for my ambitions),' Soren posted on X.