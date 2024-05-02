Will follow footsteps of my warrior husband, says Kalpana Soren

Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, on Thursday, 2 May, said her husband’s arrest was unexpected and it triggered a shock in the JMM and the family.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Kalpana said it is not in the DNA of tribals to bow and Hemant Soren would emerge stronger.

"We have full faith in the judiciary and we are waiting for Hemant to come out on bail and campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. He is innocent and has been trapped in a pre-planned conspiracy by the BJP-led government at the Centre," she said.

Kalpana, who has emerged as a new face of the party, termed the BJP "a tyrannical force that is allegedly hell-bent to oppress the opposition."

"How will the Constitution be saved when you are arresting opposition leaders who are working for the poor, tribals and dalits. They (BJP) only tell lies. The saffron party’s 400+ slogan has pushed the temperature in Jharkhand above 400 degrees. People are seething in anger against the BJP government and will throw out this tyrannical force which is looting its rich mineral resources," she added.

On her husband languishing in jail for over 90 days, Kalpana said, "I have a question as to why all Enforcement Directorate (ED) action takes place only in opposition-ruled states."