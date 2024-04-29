Kalpana Soren files nomination as JMM candidate from Gandey Assembly seat

Jailed Jharkhand ex-chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana on Monday, 29 April, filed her nomination as the JMM candidate from Gandey assembly seat in the state.

Bypoll to the seat is scheduled on 20 May along with the parliamentary elections in the state.

The seat in Giridih district fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

Kalpana, 48, was accompanied by Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren and brother-in-law Basant Soren, among others, when she filed her papers.