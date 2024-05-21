Delhi elections: Changing their candidates is costing the BJP too much

The Lok Sabha elections in Delhi are certainly looking interesting.

Unlike in the 2014 and 2019 elections, this time, no one seems able to guarantee a win or a loss for any party (or indeed, independent candidate) in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

This uncertainty is keeping the Delhi voters largely silent — if they do speak, they tailor their words carefully to the audience.

There is no doubt that the electoral contest in Delhi is down to a bipolar one between two alliances: the NDA, with the BJP candidates contesting all seats, and the INDIA bloc, which has divided its collective seats between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. The AAP is contesting four out of Delhi’s seven seats, while the Congress is contesting the remaining three.

The four seats the AAP is contesting feature Kuldeep Kumar (East Delhi), Sahiram Bidhuri (South Delhi), Mahabal Mishra (West Delhi) and Somanth Bharti (New Delhi). On the Congress side, Kanhaiya Kumar is contesting from North East, Jai Prakash Agarwal from Chandni Chowk and Udit Raj from the reserved seat of the North West parliamentary constituency.

On the other side, the BJP has replaced six out of its seven incumbents with new candidates.

From East Delhi, Harsh Malhotra is contesting in place of Gautam Gambhir. Ramveer Singh Bidhuri is contesting the South Delhi seat, replacing Ramesh Bidhuri. Kamaljeet Shehrawat is contesting from West Delhi, replacing Parvesh Verma. Bansuri Swaraj has replaced Meenakshi Lekhi in New Delhi. Praveen Khandelwal is fighting from Chandni Chowk, replacing Dr Harsh Vardhan. From the reserved constituency of North West Delhi, Yogendra Chandolia is the BJP candidate instead of Hans Raj Hans. The only candidate whose candidature had been retained is Manoj Tiwari, from the North East Delhi seat.