BJP sends highest number of political ads for approval from Delhi poll body, data shows

Among all political parties, the BJP has submitted the highest number of advertisements related to the ongoing Lok Sabha polls for approval in Delhi, sources at the office of the Delhi chief electoral officer said.

To seek approval for about 2,084 political advertisements in the city, the BJP submitted nearly 517 applications to the poll body from 13 March to 8 May, data accessed by PTI showed.

It was followed by the Indian National Congress with 118 applications for 349 political advertisements.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) submitted six applications for an equal number of advertisements related to Lok Sabha elections.

A total of 2,423 advertisements have been approved by the chief electoral officer against 638 applications sent by all political parties. Three applications for 16 advertisements by the BJP are pending for approval with the poll body.

"The political parties submit applications for running short films, creatives, advertisements during election time. One application can contain request for multiple advertisements and short films," an official said.