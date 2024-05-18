Kanhaiya Kumar: "Attack on me as people no longer accepting Manoj Tiwari"

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Kumar accused Tiwari of trying to instigate people against him though false rumours and doctored videos.

"Instead of showing his work, ever since I was nominated as the candidate for North-East Delhi, the MP (Tiwari) is continuously lying, circulating doctored videos and trying to instigate the common people."

He further alleged that the sitting North-East Delhi MP did not have even 10 projects to his name in the last 10 years.

"I feel that somewhere he has started to believe that perhaps the people of the constituency are not accepting him. That is why instead of answering the questions we are raising on behalf of the people of North-East Delhi, he is carrying out such attacks," Kumar said.