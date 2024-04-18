JNU was never 'anti-national' nor 'tukde tukde gang': VC Santishree D. Pandit

JNU was never 'anti-national', nor part of any 'tukde-tukde gang', the university's vice-chancellor said today, 18 April, while asserting that the institution will always foster dissent, debate and democracy.

In an interaction with PTI editors at the agency's headquarters, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, who is the first woman vice-chancellor of the university, said the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is "not saffronised" and there is no pressure from the central government in its day-to-day functioning.

Pandit, also a JNU alumnus, however, admitted that the campus was polarised when she took over and termed the phase as "unfortunate".

She claimed that there were mistakes on both sides (students and administration) and the leadership erred in handling the situation.

She also said that she neither regrets her affiliation with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) nor does she hide it.

Pandit, who spoke at length about her life, from the time she was born in St. Petersburg in Russia to growing up in a middle-class South Indian family in Chennai, said she feels proud to be called "the Sanghi VC who brought the highest QS rankings for JNU".

"As a university, we should be above all this," she said. "JNU is for the nation, not for any particular identity. JNU stands for inclusivity and development and I always say that it stands for seven Ds — development, democracy, dissent, diversity, debate and discussion, difference and deliberation."