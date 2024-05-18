Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted in Delhi, ink thrown at him
The incident happened outside the AAP office in the New Usmanpur area as Kanhaiya Kumar was coming out after a party meeting
Congress candidate from Northeast Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar was allegedly assaulted and attacked with ink on Friday, 17 May, by some people in the constituency.
The incident happened outside the AAP office in the New Usmanpur area as Kanhaiya Kumar was coming out after a party meeting with local councillor Chhaya Sharma.
According to a complaint by Sharma, "Some persons came and put garland around Sh. Kanhaiya Kumar. After garlanding him, some persons threw ink on Sh. Kanhaiya Kumar and tried to assault him. When Smt. Chhaya Sharma tried to intervene, they misbehaved and threatened her."
Kanhaiya Kumar in a statement said the attack was ordered by a rival contender from the constituency Manoj Tiwari.
He said Tiwari, the sitting MP, is frustrated with his rising popularity and that is why he sent "goons" to attack him.
He said the public would give its answer to the violence with the vote on 25 May.
Polling in the national capital will take place on 25 May in the sixth phase of the election.
