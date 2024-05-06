Nation

Kanhaiya Kumar files nomination, holds huge roadshow in Delhi

Kumar is pitted against BJP's two-time MP from the same constituency and Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari

Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar's roadshow in Maujpur, Delhi (all photos: Vipin/National Herald)
user

NH Digital

Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar on Monday held a massive roadshow after filing his nomination from Delhi Northeast parliamentary constituency.

Kumar filed his nomination at the district magistrate's office in Nand Nagri in the presence of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai.

He is pitted against the BJP's two-time MP from the same constituency and Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari.

Support pours in for Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar
Vipin/National Herald
Congress supporters join the roadshow
Vipin/National Herald

Kumar contested the 2019 general election as a CPI candidate from the Begusarai seat in Bihar.

The Congress is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the AAP in Delhi.

As part of the seat-sharing arrangement, the Congress is contesting three seats while the AAP has fielded candidates from four constituencies in the national capital.

Polling for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held in the sixth phase on 25 May.

With PTI inputs

Fans jostle for a glimpse of their youth leader
Vipin/National Herald

