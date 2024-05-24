Bangladesh MP's body skinned, dismembered in rented Kolkata flat

Veteran Bangladeshi Awami League MP Anwarul Azim Anar, who went missing in Kolkata on 17 May, was killed at a rented flat in the city's New Town suburbs and his body skinned, dismembered, and treated with turmeric, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

According to media reports, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police has arrested the prime suspect in this connection. On 22 May, the police also arrested three other people on suspicion of being involved in the crime, Bangladesh home minister Asaduzzaman Khan confirmed in Dhaka.

West Bengal Police sources said Anar was last seen at the rented accommodation on Wednesday, and the accused was hired by the MP’s friend Akhtaruzzaman, a US citizen who also owned the rented accommodation where Anar was killed, News18 reported.

The arrested accused has been identified as Jihad Haoldar (24), a Bangladeshi national and a butcher by profession who works in Mumbai, the News18 report said. Under interrogation, Haoldar reportedly told police that he followed Akhtaruzzaman’s orders to carry out the gruesome killing, and that he and four other Bangladeshi nationals killed Anar inside the flat. No reason for the killing has as yet been officially provided.

Having gathered crucial evidence, a team of CID officials has reached Dhaka, an IANS report said. The police suspect that the MP could have been lured to the New Town flat by a woman, and then murdered by the contract killers.