Vivek Ramaswamy indicates massive government job cuts in US

Entrepreneur-turned politician Vivek Ramaswamy, who along with Tesla owner Elon Musk has been nominated in-charge of the US department of government efficiency (DOGE), has indicated a massive cut in federal government jobs in the United States.

"Elon Musk and I are in a position to start the mass deportations of millions of unelected federal bureaucrats out of the (Washington) DC bureaucracy. That, too, is how we're going to save this country," Ramaswamy, an Indian-American, said at an event in Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Thursday.

"I don't know if you've got to know Elon yet, but he doesn't bring a chisel. He brings a chainsaw. We are going to be taking it to that bureaucracy. It's going to be a lot of fun,” he said.

“We've been taught to believe over the last four years that we have become a nation in decline, that we're at the end of the ancient Roman Empire. All we have is to fight over the scraps of some shrinking pie. I don't think we have to stay as that nation in decline. I think with what happened last week, we're back to being a nation in our ascent. A nation whose best days are actually still ahead of us,” Ramaswamy said.