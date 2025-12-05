Putin affirms India–Russia bond is partnership of purpose, not provocation

“Neither I nor Prime Minister Modi, despite the external pressures we both face, have ever shaped our cooperation against anyone,” Putin remarked, responding to questions about Washington’s aggressive stance. “President Trump has his own agenda and objectives. We, on the other hand, pursue our own — focused not on confrontation but on protecting the legitimate interests of India and Russia.”

Taking aim at Washington’s objections to India’s energy imports from Russia, Putin said it was perplexing that the United States would question New Delhi’s decisions while continuing to procure Russian nuclear fuel for its own power plants. “If the US believes it has the right to buy from us,” he said pointedly, “why should India not enjoy the same privilege?”

Addressing concerns about a dip in India’s oil imports from Russia, the President described the change as a “minor adjustment.” Trade in crude and petroleum products, he said, continues to run “smoothly,” with overall bilateral trade remaining robust despite global turbulence.

Putin took a moment to praise India’s leadership, remarking that the country can no longer be treated as it was “decades ago”. Applauding Prime Minister Modi’s resolve, he said: “He is not someone who yields easily to pressure. His firmness is clear, straightforward, and devoid of needless confrontation. India can take pride in such leadership.”

On the war in Ukraine, Putin expressed confidence that the United States — under President Trump — genuinely seeks a resolution. “I am absolutely certain he sincerely wishes to end the hostilities,” he said, though he acknowledged the political and economic calculations that might also influence Washington’s stance.

Putin highlighted the transformation of India–Russia economic engagements, noting that over 90 per cent of bilateral transactions now occur in national currencies — despite the complications posed by multiple intermediaries.

Reflecting on the strategic depth of the defence partnership, Putin refrained from confirming whether India is considering additional S-400 systems but emphasised that the defence relationship is far more profound than a mere buyer–seller equation. “India is one of our most reliable and privileged partners,” he declared. “We do not simply sell technology — we share it. This level of trust is rare in the world of military-technical cooperation.”

He pointed to the broad canvas of joint collaboration: from naval construction to missile systems, from rocket engineering to advanced aircraft development — an expanse of cooperation he said was rooted in a uniquely durable trust between the peoples of India and Russia.

With PTI inputs