Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed keen anticipation for his upcoming visit to India in early December and has directed the Russian government to explore measures to address the trade imbalance with India, which has widened due to New Delhi’s heavy crude imports from Moscow.

Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Forum in Sochi — a gathering of security and geopolitical experts from 140 countries, including India — on Thursday evening, Putin emphasised the long-standing, tension-free relationship between Russia and India.

"We have never had any problems or interstate tensions with India. Never," Putin said, highlighting the “special” nature of Russia-India relations that dates back to the Soviet era when India was fighting for its Independence. He added that India remembers and values this historical bond, which Russia deeply appreciates.

Putin also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a personal friend and described their interactions as built on trust. He praised India’s nationalist government led by Modi, calling the prime minister “balanced, wise, and nationally oriented”, and acknowledged India’s sovereign decision to continue crude imports from Russia despite pressure from the United States.