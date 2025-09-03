Xi, Putin and Kim join Beijing’s military parade as China showcases new weapons
The private event featured hundreds of troops marching in tightly choreographed formations, flanked by tanks, fighter jets, drones, hypersonic missiles and electronic warfare systems
Beijing marked the 80th anniversary of its victory over Japan in the Second World War with an elaborate military parade on Wednesday, unveiling some of its most advanced weaponry while projecting the image of a nation under firm party control.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, joined by his wife Peng Liyuan, welcomed 26 foreign leaders at Tiananmen Square, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif, Nepal’s K. P. Sharma Oli and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.
Their presence underscored Beijing’s attempt to highlight its global influence, particularly at a time of strained relations with the United States and Japan.
The event featured hundreds of troops marching in tightly choreographed formations, flanked by tanks, fighter jets, drones, hypersonic missiles and electronic warfare systems. The People’s Liberation Army claimed that the weapons on display rival those of the US military. For the first time, China also revealed laser systems, nuclear-capable ballistic missiles and giant underwater drones.
Xi, flanked by Putin and Kim on the reviewing stand, inspected the parade before declaring that China would “never be intimidated” and that the nation’s rise was “unstoppable”. Observers noted that the joint appearance of the three leaders was intended as a strategic message to Washington, particularly after past attempts by former US President Donald Trump to woo both Moscow and Pyongyang.
The parade was, however, not open to the public. Authorities imposed sweeping security measures across the capital, sealing off a vast area around Chang’an Avenue, the main route.
Residents were instructed to keep their windows shut, offices were told to vacate early, shops and metro stations along the stretch were closed, and barriers kept ordinary citizens at least a street away. Even traffic fences were painted in bright colours in an effort to make the lockdown appear more festive.
According to Carl Minzner of the Council on Foreign Relations, the highly controlled spectacle was less about public participation and more about presenting an image of “total control”.
On state television, millions of viewers watched as perfectly drilled soldiers marched in unison, every leg raised to identical height and every head turned at the same angle in a demonstration of discipline and strength meant to inspire national pride.
The show of force also carried diplomatic consequences. Japan lodged a protest after urging world leaders not to attend, a request Beijing dismissed with a counter-demarche. For China, the parade was an opportunity to remind the world of its wartime sacrifices while reinforcing Xi’s position as a leader commanding both military and international clout.
The commemoration concluded with a mass chorus of Ode to the Motherland, as thousands of participants waved red flags in Tiananmen Square. For Beijing’s leadership, the day was as much about remembrance as it was about projecting unity, power and readiness, both at home and abroad.
