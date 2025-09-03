Xi, Putin and Kim join Beijing’s military parade as China showcases new weapons

Beijing marked the 80th anniversary of its victory over Japan in the Second World War with an elaborate military parade on Wednesday, unveiling some of its most advanced weaponry while projecting the image of a nation under firm party control.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, joined by his wife Peng Liyuan, welcomed 26 foreign leaders at Tiananmen Square, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif, Nepal’s K. P. Sharma Oli and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

Their presence underscored Beijing’s attempt to highlight its global influence, particularly at a time of strained relations with the United States and Japan.

The event featured hundreds of troops marching in tightly choreographed formations, flanked by tanks, fighter jets, drones, hypersonic missiles and electronic warfare systems. The People’s Liberation Army claimed that the weapons on display rival those of the US military. For the first time, China also revealed laser systems, nuclear-capable ballistic missiles and giant underwater drones.

Xi, flanked by Putin and Kim on the reviewing stand, inspected the parade before declaring that China would “never be intimidated” and that the nation’s rise was “unstoppable”. Observers noted that the joint appearance of the three leaders was intended as a strategic message to Washington, particularly after past attempts by former US President Donald Trump to woo both Moscow and Pyongyang.

The parade was, however, not open to the public. Authorities imposed sweeping security measures across the capital, sealing off a vast area around Chang’an Avenue, the main route.