Chinese military says India, China making progress in 'orderly manner'

The Chinese military on Thursday said troops from India and China are "making progress" in implementing the recent agreement to disengage from the friction points in the eastern Ladakh border, but declined to comment on reports that the disengagement has been completed.

Simultaneously, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said the disengagement process in certain areas along the LAC (line of actual control) was "almost complete" based on consensus achieved between India and China.

Commenting for the first time after the 21 October agreement to disengage troops, China's national defence ministry spokesperson Colonel Zhang Xiaogang told a media briefing that "China and India have reached resolutions on the issues concerning the border areas through diplomatic and military channels".

"The frontline troops of the two militaries are making progress in implementing resolutions in an orderly manner," he said, reiterating the foreign ministry's comments on Wednesday.

He, however, declined to comment on the reports that the Indian and Chinese troops have completed disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh and patrolling is set to commence soon at these points. "On this question, I have no more information to offer," Zhang said.

Meanwhile, unveiling a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and inaugurating the Major Ralengnao 'Bob' Khating Museum of Valour at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, Singh referred to the broad consensus achieved by India and China to restore the ground situation in certain areas along the LAC.