Chinese military says India, China making progress in 'orderly manner'
Defence minister Rajnath Singh says disengagement process in certain areas along LAC "almost complete"
The Chinese military on Thursday said troops from India and China are "making progress" in implementing the recent agreement to disengage from the friction points in the eastern Ladakh border, but declined to comment on reports that the disengagement has been completed.
Simultaneously, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said the disengagement process in certain areas along the LAC (line of actual control) was "almost complete" based on consensus achieved between India and China.
Commenting for the first time after the 21 October agreement to disengage troops, China's national defence ministry spokesperson Colonel Zhang Xiaogang told a media briefing that "China and India have reached resolutions on the issues concerning the border areas through diplomatic and military channels".
"The frontline troops of the two militaries are making progress in implementing resolutions in an orderly manner," he said, reiterating the foreign ministry's comments on Wednesday.
He, however, declined to comment on the reports that the Indian and Chinese troops have completed disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh and patrolling is set to commence soon at these points. "On this question, I have no more information to offer," Zhang said.
Meanwhile, unveiling a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and inaugurating the Major Ralengnao 'Bob' Khating Museum of Valour at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, Singh referred to the broad consensus achieved by India and China to restore the ground situation in certain areas along the LAC.
"India and China have been holding talks at both diplomatic and military levels to resolve the differences in some areas along the LAC. As a result of the talks, a broad consensus was developed on the basis of equal and mutual security. The consensus includes the rights of patrolling and grazing in traditional areas," Singh said.
"Based on this consensus, the process of disengagement is almost complete. Our efforts will be to take the matter beyond disengagement; but for that, we will have to wait a little longer," he added.
On the bilateral agreement to disengage troops, Zhang said President Xi Jinping met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the margins of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia last week. "Both sides have agreed that China and India should view and handle the bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective and make sure that the differences on specific issues will not affect the overall relationship," he said.
"We hope the Indian side will work together with China to take important common understandings between the two leaders as guidance and continuously implement the above-mentioned resolutions and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility along the border areas," he said.
Indian Army sources on Wednesday said troops of both countries have completed disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh, and patrolling is set to commence soon at these points.
The verification process post-disengagement is in progress, and patrolling modalities are to be decided between ground commanders, an Indian Army source said. "Talks will continue at the local commander level," the Army source added.
The process follows the agreement between the two countries on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, a major breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff, bringing a fresh thaw in their frosty ties since the fierce clash in Galwan Valley in June 2020, which marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.
On 21 October, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said in Delhi that the agreement was finalised following negotiations over the past several weeks and that it would lead to a resolution of the issues that arose in 2020. Subsequently, the Chinese foreign ministry confirmed the agreement on 22 October, saying that “the two sides have reached resolutions on relevant matters, which China speaks highly of. Going forward, China will work with India to implement these resolutions."
