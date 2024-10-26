Decoding the India-China patrolling arrangement: A beginning, no breakthrough

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar was unambiguous. India and China had agreed to a patrolling arrangement in Ladakh, he asserted. Both countries, he added, had gone back to the position they held in 2020; and finally, he suggested that the disengagement process can be said to have been completed.

The statements were rightly hailed as a major ice-breaker ahead of the BRICS summit at Kazan (Russia) this week. The thaw would enable the first one-to-one meeting between PM Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, it was suggested, and the two leaders did meet at Kazan, though the outcome was underwhelming and less than spectacular.

Now that details have emerged, the agreement means that Indian troops will now be able to resume patrolling up to two kilometres of the area held and claimed by China since 2020 — after duly informing the Chinese side. Similarly, the Chinese troops will be allowed to patrol up to two kilometres into the area held and claimed by India in the disputed area on the border in Ladakh. In addition, local shepherds will be allowed grazing rights on two kilometres of the area held by China.

Once this arrangement helps build up a certain degree of confidence, the two sides will get down to discussing the creation of a four-kilometre buffer zone between the positions held by their respective militaries. There is no clarity on how long this process will take, and it could take years, say experts. So what has India gained, if anything?

Most former diplomats and strategic experts can barely hide their disappointment at the details, but are unanimous in welcoming the positive development. ‘A beginning has been made and something is better than nothing’ is what sums up their reaction.