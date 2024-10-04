China ahead of India in tech, production rate of military equipment: IAF chief

Chief of air staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh on Friday said the IAF (Indian Air Force) is aiming to have its entire inventory produced in India by 2047 under the indigenisation programme, even as he asserted that Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd must produce 24 Tejas light combat jets annually as promised to offset delays in supplies.

At a press conference ahead of Air Force Day on 8 October, the chief of air staff also said India needs to catch up with China on technology and speed in production of military equipment, holding that "we are way behind" the neighbour.

He, at the same time, said the Indian military is way ahead in terms of personnel including those operating various machines and platforms.

On the eastern Ladakh standoff between India and China, the IAF chief said the situation remains same as it has been for the last one-year-plus, but noted that the development of infrastructure "on the other side has been very rapid."

"We are trying to match up with it. We are upgrading our airfields. There are new airfields coming up," he said.

The chief of air staff underlined the importance of India becoming self-reliant in weapons and other systems and said it is important to face future security challenges.