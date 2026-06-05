Putin: Ukraine war will end if Kyiv accepts compromises under Anchorage agreements

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the conflict in Ukraine could end “quickly” if Kyiv agrees to compromises based on understandings reached during his discussions with US President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, while signalling that Moscow remains open to a negotiated settlement.

Speaking during an interaction with heads of leading global news agencies, including PTI, Putin said Russia was prepared for compromises but insisted that Ukraine must also be willing to make concessions.

“The Ukrainian side also must agree to these compromises,” Putin said. “The conflict will quickly come to an end.”

At the same time, the Russian leader rejected suggestions that European Union countries could serve as neutral mediators in future peace talks, accusing them of openly siding with Kyiv throughout the war.

“How can Russia trust people who have been harping about the need to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia for years?” he asked.