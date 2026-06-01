French Navy intercepts Russia-linked sanctioned tanker in Atlantic: Macron
Operation backed by the UK targets vessels accused of helping Moscow bypass sanctions imposed over the Ukraine war
The French Navy, supported by the United Kingdom, has intercepted a sanctioned oil tanker travelling from Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday, describing the operation as part of efforts to curb Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.
Macron said the tanker, identified as the Tagor, was boarded by French naval forces in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday.
Sharing footage of the operation on X, the French president said vessels evading international sanctions and maritime regulations posed both a security and environmental threat.
“It is unacceptable that boats skirt international sanctions, violate the law of the sea and finance the war that Russia has been waging for more than four years against Ukraine,” Macron said.
“These ships, that don't respect the most elementary rules of maritime navigation, are also a threat to the environment and everyone's security,” he added.
The interception is the latest move by Ukraine's Western allies to target Russian oil exports, a crucial source of revenue for Moscow's war effort.
Oil earnings remain a key pillar of the Russian economy, helping the Kremlin fund military operations while limiting pressure on domestic finances and the rouble.
Western governments have long accused Russia of operating a so-called “shadow fleet” comprising hundreds of vessels used to bypass sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine.
France and several allied countries have stepped up efforts in recent months to identify and intercept ships suspected of helping Russia evade restrictions on oil exports.
The Tagor is the latest tanker to be targeted by French authorities.
In March, French naval forces boarded the tanker Deyna in the Mediterranean Sea as part of a similar operation.
Another vessel, the Grinch, intercepted in the Mediterranean in January, was later released after paying a multimillion-euro penalty in February.
The French government did not immediately provide further details about the Tagor, including its ownership, cargo status or the legal measures that may follow the interception.
The operation comes amid continued Western efforts to tighten enforcement of sanctions designed to restrict Russia's ability to finance its military campaign in Ukraine.