French Navy intercepts Russia-linked sanctioned tanker in Atlantic: Macron

The French Navy, supported by the United Kingdom, has intercepted a sanctioned oil tanker travelling from Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday, describing the operation as part of efforts to curb Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

Macron said the tanker, identified as the Tagor, was boarded by French naval forces in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday.

Sharing footage of the operation on X, the French president said vessels evading international sanctions and maritime regulations posed both a security and environmental threat.

“It is unacceptable that boats skirt international sanctions, violate the law of the sea and finance the war that Russia has been waging for more than four years against Ukraine,” Macron said.

“These ships, that don't respect the most elementary rules of maritime navigation, are also a threat to the environment and everyone's security,” he added.

The interception is the latest move by Ukraine's Western allies to target Russian oil exports, a crucial source of revenue for Moscow's war effort.

Oil earnings remain a key pillar of the Russian economy, helping the Kremlin fund military operations while limiting pressure on domestic finances and the rouble.

Western governments have long accused Russia of operating a so-called “shadow fleet” comprising hundreds of vessels used to bypass sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine.