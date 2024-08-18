Volcano erupts in Russia after 7.0 magnitude earthquake

Russia's Shiveluch volcano in the Kamchatka region erupted after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck off the eastern coast of the country, local media reported on Sunday, 18 August.

The volcano has started to "spew ash and lava", the state-owned TASS news agency reported, citing the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"The eruption of the Shiveluch volcano has begun... According to visual evaluations, the ash column is rising as high as 8 kilometres above the sea level," the report quoted scientists as saying.