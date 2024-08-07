PM can stop Russia-Ukraine war, why can't he give justice to Vinesh: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that wrestler Vinesh Phogat was the victim of a "conspiracy" and took a swipe at the government, saying when Prime Minister Narendra Modi could stop the Russia-Ukraine war, why couldn't he ensure justice for the Indian grappler.

In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50 kg final, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

She had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday night. Before this morning, she was assured of at least a silver medal, but will now be coming back empty-handed owing to the disqualification.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi, Congress general-secretary Randeep Surjewala said Phogat hoisted the country's tricolour in the Paris Olympics by winning the pre-quarter, quarter-final and semi-final within seven hours.

"World wrestling gold medalist Yui Susaki, who had not lost even once in the last 82 bouts, was defeated by the daughter of India and the Indian flag was hoisted. Vinesh Phogat did not lose on the wrestling mat but lost to the politics of conspiracy. She was sacrificed for the politics of sports," Surjewala said.