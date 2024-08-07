Paris Olympics: The 'weighty' issue that ended Vinesh Phogat's dream

It must have been a manic Wednesday for the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics. A day which could have been one of guts and glory for wrestler Vinesh Phogat turned out to her biggest nightmare when she was disqualified for being ‘above the weight limit’ at the morning weigh-in for her 50 kg class final against Sarah Hildebrandt of the US in the evening.

As the whole of India lets out a collective gasp of shock, there are bound to be questions raised about a fiasco which is going to set back the 29-year-old’s professional career for good. While the sporting community was awestruck at her story of resilience and grit throughout Tuesday, the sense of disappointment has hit home badly at the loss of what could have been only the third individual Olympics gold medal for the country.

Leading up to the disqualification, Phogat used up every measure should could to bring her weight within the limit. A member of her camp told Sportstar, "After the semifinals last night, her weight was 52.7 kg. She didn’t sleep even a minute, didn’t drink a sip of water, and didn’t have a morsel of food. She spent the entire night running and using the sauna. She made it to 50.1 kg but didn’t have time to cut the last 100 grams. There was no leeway and no extra time to make weight."

