Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat disqualified, overweight by mere grams

In a shocking turn of events, Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday, 7 August, disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of the women's 50 kg wrestling final.

Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night, 6 August.

"She was found overweight by 100 g this morning," said an Indian coach. "The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified."

The Indian Olympic Association later confirmed the development on X and requested privacy for the wrestler, who was competing in her third Olympics.