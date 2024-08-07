Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat disqualified, overweight by mere grams
"Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50 kg this morning," the IOA stated
In a shocking turn of events, Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday, 7 August, disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of the women's 50 kg wrestling final.
Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night, 6 August.
"She was found overweight by 100 g this morning," said an Indian coach. "The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified."
The Indian Olympic Association later confirmed the development on X and requested privacy for the wrestler, who was competing in her third Olympics.
'It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning,' the IOA posted.
'No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand,' the post continued.
Phogat had taken down defending champion Yui Susaki en route the finals on Tuesday — a stunning feat, as this was the first time that world No. 1 Sasaki had been beaten by any rival outside of Japan.
