Paris Olympics: Jantar Mantar just a dark memory, Vinesh has the last laugh

Remember the dark days in the history of Indian sports at the end of May 2023?

It wasn't a tournament, a championship where we showed ourselves up. It was the history that was made on the streets of the national capital, even as a new parliament building was 'consecrated'.

The telling photo of Vinesh Phogat and her sister Sangeeta being pinned down by the Delhi Police near Jantar Mantar during the wrestlers’ agitation demanding the removal of tainted Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh made headlines everywhere.

It looked, for a while, like Vinesh Phogat’s professional career was as good as over. And yet, like a phoenix, she has risen again in Paris on Tuesday, 6 August.

While Neeraj Chopra sealed his date with the javelin final, it is 29-year-old Vinesh who has captured the imagination of India's sports fans yet again.

In tears of joy and vindication, she lay sprawled on the mat after stunning reigning champion and gold medal favourite Yui Susaki of Japan in the women’s freestyle 50 kg, to make the quarter finals.