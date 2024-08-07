US gold medallist wrestler Jordan Burroughs demands silver for Vinesh

As the wrestling world struggled to come to terms with the stunning disqualification of India's Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics, American professional wrestler and Olympics gold medallist Jordan Burroughs launched a movement on X, demanding the silver medal for Phogat in a series of almost hourly posts.

Phogat failed a crucial second weigh-in on Wednesday morning and was prevented from competing in today's 50 kg gold medal match against Sarah Hildebrandt of the US. Which essentially means she will leave France without a medal, despite her victories in the pre-quarter final, quarter-final and semi-final.

As the rules now stand, Phogat will not be awarded a silver medal, which many people feel she won considering her semi-final victory.

“Maybe stories like this will wake up the IOC. Wrestling needs MORE than six weight classes! After three tough matches against world class opponents, no athlete should have to spend the night preparing for a Gold medal in this manner. Absolute desperation from the Indian team trying to get the last bit of weight off of Vinesh to qualify for today’s final,” Burroughs wrote in one of his X posts.