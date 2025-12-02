Zelenskyy says US peace plan ‘looks better’ with revisions but work continues

But diplomatic advances were shadowed by fresh claims from Moscow. Late Monday, the Kremlin triumphantly declared that Russian troops had captured the key city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk — part of the heavily fortified “fortress belt” guarding eastern Ukraine. Yet Zelenskyy, speaking in Paris, insisted the battle for Pokrovsk was still raging. The fog of war only deepened as Russian generals briefed Putin, dressed in military fatigues at an undisclosed command post, promising full control not only of Pokrovsk but also Vovchansk in Kharkiv. Ukraine offered no immediate confirmation.

Zelenskyy dismissed Russia’s earlier boast of seizing Kupiansk, saying Ukrainian troops had “cleared out almost all” Russian forces there.

European unease was palpable. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned that the US–Russia talks risked placing the burden of compromise squarely on Ukraine. “I’m afraid all the pressure will be put on the victim,” she said, capturing the anxiety simmering across European capitals.

Macron’s office said the Paris talks extended to a constellation of leaders — from Britain, Germany and Italy to Finland, Denmark and the Netherlands — as well as EU heads Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen and NATO secretary-general Mark Rutte. The diplomatic web widened further through calls with Witkoff, who now stands at the centre of an unfolding geopolitical drama.

While diplomats attempted to shape a future peace, the war continued to scorch the present.

The Kremlin fumed over Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil infrastructure over the weekend — including a hit on a major Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal near Novorossiysk and a naval drone attack on two tankers of Russia’s shadow fleet. Moscow called the strikes “outrageous,” noting the CPC terminal’s international status. Ukraine confirmed both operations.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed its forces shot down 32 Ukrainian drones overnight across 11 regions and above the Sea of Azov. In Dagestan’s coastal city of Kaspiysk, an apartment block was damaged in an incoming Ukrainian attack — an assault that landed more than 1,000 kilometres from the nearest front line.

Meanwhile, Ukraine suffered fresh devastation. A midday Russian missile strike tore through central Dnipro, killing four people and injuring 40 more — 11 critically. The blast ripped through apartment blocks, an educational facility and a humanitarian aid warehouse, leaving rescue crews sifting through rubble deep into the evening.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia unleashed 89 strike and decoy drones the previous night, 63 of which were intercepted or jammed. Their monthly report painted a grim picture: in November alone, Russia fired 100 missiles and nearly 9,600 reconnaissance and strike drones at Ukrainian territory.

And as diplomats negotiate, generals maneuver, and civilians brace for another night of sirens, the war continues to grind on — suspended somewhere between fragile hope and relentless violence.

With inputs from AP