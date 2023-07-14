Wagner group simply does not exist: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Wagner mercenary group which staged a short-lived rebellion against the country's military leadership in June, "simply does not exist".

The President made the remarks to Russian newspaper Kommersant, describing for the first time what was discussed at a Kremlin meeting attended by 35 Wagner commanders, including the group's boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, reports CNN.

The meeting took place on June 29, just five days after Wagner fighters launched the short-lived mutiny on June 24.