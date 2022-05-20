War in Ukraine: Why it is unlikely to end soon

Call it a special military operation, as President Putin chose to call it, or an uncalled for invasion, the war that started on February 24 has already lasted almost three months against predictions that it would last barely three days or three weeks.

With diplomatic missions of India, the US and even Israel returning to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv this week, there are signs that the capital is now relatively safe. The war indeed has moved to the east, where Russia has occupied Mariupol, a large and strategically important Ukrainian city, while Ukrainian defenders claim to have pushed back the ‘occupiers’ beyond the border in other places.

While Russian spokesmen have claimed that military objectives have been met, nobody is clear at what cost. Ukraine has accused the Russians of committing war crimes, targeting civilians and schools, having destroyed museums and gene banks, pillaging villages and cities, torturing POWs and killing children.

The Russian Ruble has however bounced back to the pre-invasion level after getting bloodied in March. While several Western companies have indeed pulled out of Russia, the sanctions do not seem to have hurt Russia as much as it was feared, what with Western Europe continuing to buy Russian natural gas.

The official social media handles of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry and other agencies indicate they expect the war to continue. President Zelinsky has also confirmed in an interview that he had turned down French President Macron’s suggestion that Ukraine cede some territory to Moscow in order to buy peace. Ceding territory, he claimed to have told Macron, was out of question. While the French President has been warning allies of the risks involved in humiliating Putin, there does not seem to be any serious effort to end the war. Indeed the Ukrainians have been dropping broad hints that the most decisive stage of the war will be reached in the second half of August. That is when it apparently expects the full complement of Western arms and ammunition to become operational.

Moscow meanwhile is reported to be mulling a partial mobilisation of its reserves after suffering more than expected losses in the conflict.